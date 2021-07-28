People bow to pay their respects outside the entrance to a subway station in Zhengzhou in central China's Henan Province, Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Photo: AP
China floods: Smart city system capabilities called into question after rainstorms wreak havoc in Zhengzhou
- Two high-profile smart city projects in Zhengzhou, one for flood management and another for tunnel safety, have been singled out for criticism
- Analysts say other factors, such as local government coordination and the design capacity of systems, also need to be examined as part of investigation
Topic | China technology
