US sanctions-hit Huawei Technologies Co fell out of mainland China’s top five smartphone vendor rankings in the quarter ended June. Photo: Agence France-Presse US sanctions-hit Huawei Technologies Co fell out of mainland China’s top five smartphone vendor rankings in the quarter ended June. Photo: Agence France-Presse
US sanctions-hit Huawei Technologies Co fell out of mainland China’s top five smartphone vendor rankings in the quarter ended June. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Smartphones
Tech /  Big Tech

China’s smartphone market cools in second quarter as Huawei drops out of top five vendor rankings

  • Xiaomi replaced Huawei as the third biggest smartphone vendor in mainland China in the second quarter
  • Honor, the former budget smartphone unit of Huawei, entered the country’s top five rankings for the first time

Topic |   Smartphones
Jane Zhang
Jane Zhang

Updated: 3:03pm, 29 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
US sanctions-hit Huawei Technologies Co fell out of mainland China’s top five smartphone vendor rankings in the quarter ended June. Photo: Agence France-Presse US sanctions-hit Huawei Technologies Co fell out of mainland China’s top five smartphone vendor rankings in the quarter ended June. Photo: Agence France-Presse
US sanctions-hit Huawei Technologies Co fell out of mainland China’s top five smartphone vendor rankings in the quarter ended June. Photo: Agence France-Presse
READ FULL ARTICLE