Visitors look at a Tesla Model 3 electric vehicle at the Beijing International Automotive Exhibition in Beijing. Photo: Bloomberg Visitors look at a Tesla Model 3 electric vehicle at the Beijing International Automotive Exhibition in Beijing. Photo: Bloomberg
Huawei
Huawei removes self-driving car chief after remarks about Tesla ‘killing’ people go viral on social media

  • Honglin Bian, president of hardware engineering at Huawei’s Consumer Business Group, will take over the vacant post in the interim
  • Huawei has invested heavily in autonomous driving, signing deals with scores of carmakers for its HI technology

Josh Ye
Updated: 5:30pm, 29 Jul, 2021

