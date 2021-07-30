ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming shows Apple chief executive Tim Cook around the TikTok operator’s Beijing headquarters during a meeting on October 11, 2018. Photo: ImagineChina ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming shows Apple chief executive Tim Cook around the TikTok operator’s Beijing headquarters during a meeting on October 11, 2018. Photo: ImagineChina
ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming retreats from corporate roles as firm’s IPO plan remains in limbo

  • Zhang Yiming has relinquished his role as the legal representative of three ByteDance-affiliated companies
  • He will step down as chief executive of ByteDance at the end of this year

Coco Feng
Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 7:00pm, 30 Jul, 2021

ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming shows Apple chief executive Tim Cook around the TikTok operator’s Beijing headquarters during a meeting on October 11, 2018. Photo: ImagineChina
