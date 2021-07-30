The latest meeting initiated the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology with major technology companies shows how cybersecurity remains high on Beijing’s agenda. Photo: Shutterstock
Beijing summons Alibaba, Tencent, ByteDance, 9 other tech firms over data security concerns
- The Cybersecurity Bureau under China’s MIIT lectured the firms about improvements in their operations to comply with the country’s Data Security Law
- The new Data Security Law was passed in June and will take effect on September 1
