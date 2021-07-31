Investors ranging from venture capitalists to secondary market investors are all trying to second-guess what is coming next from regulators in the tech sector. Photo: Xinhua Investors ranging from venture capitalists to secondary market investors are all trying to second-guess what is coming next from regulators in the tech sector. Photo: Xinhua
China’s Big Tech crackdown: Will Beijing’s efforts kill the country’s most vibrant economic sector?

  • China’s full complement of regulators have let loose on Big Tech after receiving Beijing’s blessing last winter to curb the ‘irrational expansion of capital’
  • Investors ranging from venture capitalists to secondary market investors are all trying to second-guess what is coming next from regulators

Updated: 10:00am, 31 Jul, 2021

