The Didi ride-hailing app on a smartphone arranged in Beijing, China, on Monday, July 5, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg The Didi ride-hailing app on a smartphone arranged in Beijing, China, on Monday, July 5, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s transport ministry puts more pressure on Didi with strong words on regulation and compliance

  • The ministry, one of seven bodies currently carrying out a cybersecurity investigation into Didi, said it will make every effort to support probe
  • The statement did not name Didi directly but the tone was tough compared with comments in the wake of a March meeting

Minghe Hu
Updated: 11:00pm, 30 Jul, 2021

