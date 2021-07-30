The Didi ride-hailing app on a smartphone arranged in Beijing, China, on Monday, July 5, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s transport ministry puts more pressure on Didi with strong words on regulation and compliance
- The ministry, one of seven bodies currently carrying out a cybersecurity investigation into Didi, said it will make every effort to support probe
- The statement did not name Didi directly but the tone was tough compared with comments in the wake of a March meeting
