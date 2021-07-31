Authorities recently warned that if the private tutoring industry was allowed to develop unchecked, it would form ‘another education system’ outside the national education system. Photo: Shutterstock
China stocks: New Oriental, TAL Education scrap earning releases, media calls amid regulatory storm
- Two major Chinese tutoring firms have cancelled their upcoming earning events, citing ‘regulatory developments’
- Beijing’s intensified crackdown on off-campus tutoring triggered a huge sell-off in Chinese education stocks
Topic | China education
