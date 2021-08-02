The main entrance to Foxconn’s manufacturing complex in Zhengzhou. Photo: Weibo The main entrance to Foxconn’s manufacturing complex in Zhengzhou. Photo: Weibo
The main entrance to Foxconn’s manufacturing complex in Zhengzhou. Photo: Weibo
Foxconn
Tech /  Big Tech

World’s largest iPhone factory escapes Henan floods but facing worker shortage as it ramps up production, local media reports

  • Smartphone manufacturing ‘not affected by the heavy rainfall’ and it is ‘business as usual’, plant’s deputy manager quoted as saying
  • Foxconn’s plants in Zhengzhou have the capacity to produce 500,000 phones a day, and typically account for 80 per cent of the iPhones made worldwide

Topic |   Foxconn
Josh Ye
Josh Ye

Updated: 6:00pm, 2 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The main entrance to Foxconn’s manufacturing complex in Zhengzhou. Photo: Weibo The main entrance to Foxconn’s manufacturing complex in Zhengzhou. Photo: Weibo
The main entrance to Foxconn’s manufacturing complex in Zhengzhou. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE