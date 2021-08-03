Google’s new Pixel 6 devices will run on the company’s own Tensor processor, which the search giant says was designed to support AI processes. Photo: Google via AFP Google’s new Pixel 6 devices will run on the company’s own Tensor processor, which the search giant says was designed to support AI processes. Photo: Google via AFP
Google’s new Pixel 6 devices will run on the company’s own Tensor processor, which the search giant says was designed to support AI processes. Photo: Google via AFP
Google’s next Pixel smartphones will run on AI Tensor processor designed in-house, as tech giant ditches Qualcomm

  • Google owner Alphabet officially announced that its Pixel 6 and 6 Pro devices will run on its own processor, joining the likes of Apple and Samsung
  • Designing a new chip is an expensive undertaking, so new Pixels will likely have to sell better than previous models to yield returns

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 10:16am, 3 Aug, 2021

