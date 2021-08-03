The logo for Alibaba Group is seen at the company's headquarters in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province. Photo: AP
Alibaba’s first quarter revenue surges as competition among China’s big internet firms ramps up amid shifting regulatory landscape
- Alibaba on Tuesday posted lower-than-expected revenue of 205.7 billion yuan (US$31.8 billion) in its fiscal first quarter
- Net income for the quarter was 42.8 billion yuan, beating the expected 31 per cent decline to 31 billion yuan in the Bloomberg consensus
