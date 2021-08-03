Huawei is focusing on strengthening its foothold in Asia as the US and its allies continue to shun services provided by the telecoms giant in areas such as 5G. Photo: Reuters
Huawei earmarks US$100 million for Asia-Pacific start-ups to use its cloud services as it seeks respite from US sanctions
- Huawei has been putting growing emphasis on its cloud business after its core telecoms equipment and smartphone operations took a major hit from US sanctions
- Huawei is also strengthening its foothold in Asia as the US and its allies continue to shun services provided by the telecoms giant in areas such as 5G
