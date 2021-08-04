The Nvidia logo shown at SIGGRAPH 2017 in Los Angeles, California, on July 31, 2017. Nvidia is the largest chip company in the US by revenue and is seeking to acquire UK-based Arm, whose chip designs power most smartphones. Photo: Reuters The Nvidia logo shown at SIGGRAPH 2017 in Los Angeles, California, on July 31, 2017. Nvidia is the largest chip company in the US by revenue and is seeking to acquire UK-based Arm, whose chip designs power most smartphones. Photo: Reuters
The Nvidia logo shown at SIGGRAPH 2017 in Los Angeles, California, on July 31, 2017. Nvidia is the largest chip company in the US by revenue and is seeking to acquire UK-based Arm, whose chip designs power most smartphones. Photo: Reuters
Tech /  Big Tech

UK considers blocking Nvidia’s takeover of Arm over potential national security risks

  • An assessment from the Competition and Markets Authority raises security concerns and the UK is planning a deeper review of the deal
  • Specific security concerns have not been made public, but US restrictions on trade with China already impact Arm business

Topic |   Semiconductors
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 10:53am, 4 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Nvidia logo shown at SIGGRAPH 2017 in Los Angeles, California, on July 31, 2017. Nvidia is the largest chip company in the US by revenue and is seeking to acquire UK-based Arm, whose chip designs power most smartphones. Photo: Reuters The Nvidia logo shown at SIGGRAPH 2017 in Los Angeles, California, on July 31, 2017. Nvidia is the largest chip company in the US by revenue and is seeking to acquire UK-based Arm, whose chip designs power most smartphones. Photo: Reuters
The Nvidia logo shown at SIGGRAPH 2017 in Los Angeles, California, on July 31, 2017. Nvidia is the largest chip company in the US by revenue and is seeking to acquire UK-based Arm, whose chip designs power most smartphones. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE