A child plays the game “Honour of Kings”, Tencent’s largest game by revenue, at home in Dezhou, Shandong province, on July 2, 2017. Fears of a broader gaming crackdown in China sent related stocks sinking, but an industry group says the government is only targeting addiction among underage players. Photo: Reuters
China’s video game crackdown: state-backed industry group plays down regulatory moves as narrow and targeted
- The China Game Publishers Association Publications Committee said games are not ‘fierce floods or savage beasts’ and that they can benefit society
- The group’s words countered a news article that called games ‘spiritual opium’, pushing down gaming stocks over fears of a fresh crackdown
