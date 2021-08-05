Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com, which is owned by billionaire Richard Liu Qiangdong, is on track to become the first e-commerce player with it’s own air cargo fleet. Photo: Handout Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com, which is owned by billionaire Richard Liu Qiangdong, is on track to become the first e-commerce player with it’s own air cargo fleet. Photo: Handout
Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com, which is owned by billionaire Richard Liu Qiangdong, is on track to become the first e-commerce player with it’s own air cargo fleet. Photo: Handout
JD.com
Tech /  Big Tech

Richard Liu’s JD.com to become China’s first e-commerce company with its own airline

  • The authority in charge of civil flights has given preliminary approval for the establishment of Jiangsu Jingdong, a JV between JD.com and Nantong Airport Group
  • JD.com will contribute 75 per cent of the joint venture’s starting capital

Topic |   JD.com
Minghe Hu
Minghe Hu in Beijing

Updated: 8:15am, 5 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com, which is owned by billionaire Richard Liu Qiangdong, is on track to become the first e-commerce player with it’s own air cargo fleet. Photo: Handout Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com, which is owned by billionaire Richard Liu Qiangdong, is on track to become the first e-commerce player with it’s own air cargo fleet. Photo: Handout
Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com, which is owned by billionaire Richard Liu Qiangdong, is on track to become the first e-commerce player with it’s own air cargo fleet. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE