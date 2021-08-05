Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com, which is owned by billionaire Richard Liu Qiangdong, is on track to become the first e-commerce player with it’s own air cargo fleet. Photo: Handout
Richard Liu’s JD.com to become China’s first e-commerce company with its own airline
- The authority in charge of civil flights has given preliminary approval for the establishment of Jiangsu Jingdong, a JV between JD.com and Nantong Airport Group
- JD.com will contribute 75 per cent of the joint venture’s starting capital
