Gamers under the age of 18 will limit their playing time on Honour of Kings to one hour on regular days and two hours on public holidays, according to new measures announced by Tencent Holdings. Photo: Reuters
Tencent cuts kids’ playing time on flagship game Honour of Kings to appease Beijing
- Gamers under the age of 18 will have their playing time limited to one hour on regular days and two hours on public holidays
- Honour of Kings was the first video game in the world, on any platform, to average more than 100 million users a day
