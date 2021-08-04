The Kuaishou app is seen on a smartphone in this arranged picture taken Feb. 2, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg The Kuaishou app is seen on a smartphone in this arranged picture taken Feb. 2, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
The Kuaishou app is seen on a smartphone in this arranged picture taken Feb. 2, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
Kuaishou
Tech /  Big Tech

Kuaishou pulls its video app from US after failing to dent TikTok’s market dominance

  • Zynn, released by Kuaishou in May last year, once reached top spot on the App Store in the US with the help of cash rewards and gift cards
  • The company’s average monthly active users outside China exceeded 100 million in the first quarter and grew to more than 150 million in April

Topic |   Kuaishou
Tracy Qu
Tracy Qu

Updated: 7:31pm, 4 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Kuaishou app is seen on a smartphone in this arranged picture taken Feb. 2, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg The Kuaishou app is seen on a smartphone in this arranged picture taken Feb. 2, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
The Kuaishou app is seen on a smartphone in this arranged picture taken Feb. 2, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE