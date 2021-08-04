Daniel Zhang Yong, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Alibaba Group. Photo: SCMP / Winson Wong
Alibaba eyes ‘twin flywheels’ of consumer and industrial internet for growth as new consumers shrink in China
- Taobao Deals is a key piece of the puzzle, with Alibaba seeing it as a bridge to less affluent consumer groups, helping it to take on rival Pinduoduo
- Growth at Alibaba Cloud remained strong despite the loss of a ‘top client’ overseas
Daniel Zhang Yong, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Alibaba Group. Photo: SCMP / Winson Wong