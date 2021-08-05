Huawei Technologies Co unveiled a US$100 million initiative to expand its cloud services operations in the Asia-Pacific region at its inaugural Huawei Cloud Spark Founders Summit held in Hong Kong and Singapore on August 3, 2021. Photo: Handout Huawei Technologies Co unveiled a US$100 million initiative to expand its cloud services operations in the Asia-Pacific region at its inaugural Huawei Cloud Spark Founders Summit held in Hong Kong and Singapore on August 3, 2021. Photo: Handout
Huawei Technologies Co unveiled a US$100 million initiative to expand its cloud services operations in the Asia-Pacific region at its inaugural Huawei Cloud Spark Founders Summit held in Hong Kong and Singapore on August 3, 2021. Photo: Handout
Huawei plans big leap to rank among Asia’s top cloud services providers in next three years

  • Huawei’s push into the Asia-Pacific cloud services market heats up its competition with Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and Alibaba Cloud
  • The telecoms giant has earmarked US$100 million to encourage start-ups in the region to use its cloud services platform

Josh Ye
Updated: 6:30am, 5 Aug, 2021

