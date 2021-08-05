Small toy figures are seen in front of WeChat logo in this illustration picture. Photo: Reuters
Tencent resumes new user sign-ups on WeChat after ‘security upgrade’ last week
- WeChat had paused new users registrations so it could upgrade its ‘security technology to align with all relevant laws and regulations’
- According to tests conducted by the South China Morning Post on Thursday, the Shenzhen-based company has reopened the app to new sign-ups
Topic | Tencent
