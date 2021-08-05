The logo of the social media video app TikTok displayed on a tablet screen in Paris on November 21, 2019. The app has recently made moves in the US to boost its profile amid subsiding political pressure, but scrutiny of Chinese apps remains high. Photo: AFP
TikTok steps up efforts in US to boost popularity as Trump-era hostility subsides, but political challenges remain
- TikTok is testing a new ‘stories’ feature for ephemeral video, sponsoring a cybersecurity competition, and getting free in-flight access on American Airlines
- ByteDance’s efforts to woo American users come as political tensions linger after former US president Trump tried to ban the app last year
Topic | TikTok
The logo of the social media video app TikTok displayed on a tablet screen in Paris on November 21, 2019. The app has recently made moves in the US to boost its profile amid subsiding political pressure, but scrutiny of Chinese apps remains high. Photo: AFP