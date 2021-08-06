Huawei Technologies’ logo is pictured next to a statue on top of a building in Copenhagen on June 23, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Huawei posts its worst interim sales slump in decades as its sales of smartphones and telecoms gear shrink amid US sanctions
- The company’s first-half revenue fell 29.4 per cent to 320 billion yuan, according to data released by Shenzhen-based Huawei
- Revenue from the consumer business, comprising mainly the sale of smartphones, nearly halved to 135.7 billion yuan in the first six months
Topic | Huawei
Huawei Technologies’ logo is pictured next to a statue on top of a building in Copenhagen on June 23, 2021. Photo: Reuters