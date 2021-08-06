In this May 10, 2019, file photo, a customer looks at her iPhone at an Apple store in Beijing. Apple suppliers in China are currently scrambling to hire new workers for the ramp-up of the iPhone 13. Photo: AP
New hires wanted: Apple suppliers in China scramble for workers ahead of iPhone 13 launch
- Foxconn is not the only Apple supplier scrambling for new workers – Lens Technology and Luxshare Precision have rolled out similar hiring incentives
- Apple is targeting to ship 130 to 150 million new iPhones in the second half of 2021, according to one analyst
