A surveillance camera seen outside the Tencent Holdings headquarters in Shenzhen, China, on Saturday, March 20, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg A surveillance camera seen outside the Tencent Holdings headquarters in Shenzhen, China, on Saturday, March 20, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
A surveillance camera seen outside the Tencent Holdings headquarters in Shenzhen, China, on Saturday, March 20, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
Tencent
Tech /  Big Tech

Tencent targeted for ‘public interest litigation’ by Beijing procuratorate over alleged WeChat violations

  • Haidian District People’s Procuratorate says it has found that the youth mode of WeChat has certain violations, hurting the ‘legal interests of minors’
  • This is the first time that a Chinese procuratorate has targeted a Big Tech firm in this way and could mark a serious legal threat to Tencent

Topic |   Tencent
Zhou Xin
Zhou Xin

Updated: 11:37pm, 6 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A surveillance camera seen outside the Tencent Holdings headquarters in Shenzhen, China, on Saturday, March 20, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg A surveillance camera seen outside the Tencent Holdings headquarters in Shenzhen, China, on Saturday, March 20, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
A surveillance camera seen outside the Tencent Holdings headquarters in Shenzhen, China, on Saturday, March 20, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE