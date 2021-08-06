A surveillance camera seen outside the Tencent Holdings headquarters in Shenzhen, China, on Saturday, March 20, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
Tencent targeted for ‘public interest litigation’ by Beijing procuratorate over alleged WeChat violations
- Haidian District People’s Procuratorate says it has found that the youth mode of WeChat has certain violations, hurting the ‘legal interests of minors’
- This is the first time that a Chinese procuratorate has targeted a Big Tech firm in this way and could mark a serious legal threat to Tencent
