The rape and sexual harassment allegations mark the latest public relations crisis for Alibaba Group Holding, months after the company was slapped by regulators with a record US$2.8 billion antitrust fine. Photo: Bloomberg
Alibaba working with police amid rape, sexual harassment allegations by female employee
- The female employee alleged that she was sexually molested by a client and then raped by her supervisor on July 27
- A special task force at Alibaba will work with the Jinan police force, in eastern Shandong province, in their official investigation
