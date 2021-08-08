The rape and sexual harassment allegations mark the latest public relations crisis for Alibaba Group Holding, months after the company was slapped by regulators with a record US$2.8 billion antitrust fine. Photo: Bloomberg The rape and sexual harassment allegations mark the latest public relations crisis for Alibaba Group Holding, months after the company was slapped by regulators with a record US$2.8 billion antitrust fine. Photo: Bloomberg
The rape and sexual harassment allegations mark the latest public relations crisis for Alibaba Group Holding, months after the company was slapped by regulators with a record US$2.8 billion antitrust fine. Photo: Bloomberg
Alibaba
Tech /  Big Tech

Alibaba working with police amid rape, sexual harassment allegations by female employee

  • The female employee alleged that she was sexually molested by a client and then raped by her supervisor on July 27
  • A special task force at Alibaba will work with the Jinan police force, in eastern Shandong province, in their official investigation

Topic |   Alibaba
Che Pan
Che Pan in Beijing

Updated: 8:25pm, 8 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The rape and sexual harassment allegations mark the latest public relations crisis for Alibaba Group Holding, months after the company was slapped by regulators with a record US$2.8 billion antitrust fine. Photo: Bloomberg The rape and sexual harassment allegations mark the latest public relations crisis for Alibaba Group Holding, months after the company was slapped by regulators with a record US$2.8 billion antitrust fine. Photo: Bloomberg
The rape and sexual harassment allegations mark the latest public relations crisis for Alibaba Group Holding, months after the company was slapped by regulators with a record US$2.8 billion antitrust fine. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE