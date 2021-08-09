Alibaba Group Holding’s signage at its headquarters in Hangzhou on Friday, September 8, 2017. Photo: Bloomberg Alibaba Group Holding’s signage at its headquarters in Hangzhou on Friday, September 8, 2017. Photo: Bloomberg
Alibaba fires manager accused of rape and punishes executives for mishandling sexual assault complaint amid internet firestorm

  • A supervisor, who goes by the nom de guerre Quyi, was fired for having improper “intimate acts” with a female staff while she was inebriated
  • Judy Tong, Alibaba’s Chief People Officer, will be given a demerit because the HR unit failed to pay enough attention and care to employees

Jane Zhang
Updated: 12:15pm, 9 Aug, 2021

