Alibaba Group Holding’s signage at its headquarters in Hangzhou on Friday, September 8, 2017. Photo: Bloomberg
Alibaba fires manager accused of rape and punishes executives for mishandling sexual assault complaint amid internet firestorm
- A supervisor, who goes by the nom de guerre Quyi, was fired for having improper “intimate acts” with a female staff while she was inebriated
- Judy Tong, Alibaba’s Chief People Officer, will be given a demerit because the HR unit failed to pay enough attention and care to employees
