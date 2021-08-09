Although Tencent Holdings is no stranger to litigation, the Beijing prosecutor’s public interest lawsuit is expected to open a new front for Chinese regulators to crack down on China’s Big Tech companies. Photo: AP Although Tencent Holdings is no stranger to litigation, the Beijing prosecutor’s public interest lawsuit is expected to open a new front for Chinese regulators to crack down on China’s Big Tech companies. Photo: AP
Although Tencent Holdings is no stranger to litigation, the Beijing prosecutor’s public interest lawsuit is expected to open a new front for Chinese regulators to crack down on China’s Big Tech companies. Photo: AP
Beijing prosecutor’s public interest lawsuit against Tencent raises new concerns for China’s Big Tech sector

  • The Haidian District People’s Procuratorate in Beijing has found Tencent super app WeChat in violation of China’s Minors Protection Law
  • WeChat has formed a task force to oversee adjustments to be made in the app to comply with relevant laws

Updated: 11:00pm, 9 Aug, 2021

