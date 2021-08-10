A man looks at the screen of his mobile phone in front of an Apple logo outside its store in Shanghai on July 30, 2017. Photo: Reuters
Apple says child abuse detection system scans photos synced to iCloud, tries to allay privacy concerns
- Apple clarified its new image scanning policy on Monday, saying devices’ photo libraries would be scanned if synced to its online iCloud service
- The tech giant pushed back against concerns that the programme could be expanded and said it would challenge government attempts to degrade privacy
