China’s Su Bingtian reacts after competing in the men's 100m final on day nine of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, August 1, 2021. Photo: Getty Images
Xiaomi signs China’s Olympic sprinter as brand ambassador in new smartphone push
- The Hong Kong-listed company did not disclose the cost of signing Su, who finished sixth in the 100m sprint final in Tokyo
- Xiaomi was the leading 5G Android smartphone vendor in the second quarter, shipping 24 million units for a 26 per cent global market share
Topic | Xiaomi
