Players are seen on stage at the PUBG Global Invitational, the first official esports tournament for South Korean developer Krafton’s hit video game PUBG: Battlegrounds, held in Berlin, Germany, on July 26, 2018. Photo: Reuters
Beijing’s tech crackdown casts long shadow over South Korea’s biggest IPO in a decade

  • Tencent-backed Krafton, the creator of hit video game PUBG: Battlegrounds, plunged in its trading debut in South Korea after raising US$3.8 billion
  • The disappointing launch on Tuesday followed Chinese state media’s latest broadside against the video gaming industry

Josh Ye
Updated: 9:40pm, 10 Aug, 2021

