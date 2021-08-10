Players are seen on stage at the PUBG Global Invitational, the first official esports tournament for South Korean developer Krafton’s hit video game PUBG: Battlegrounds, held in Berlin, Germany, on July 26, 2018. Photo: Reuters
Beijing’s tech crackdown casts long shadow over South Korea’s biggest IPO in a decade
- Tencent-backed Krafton, the creator of hit video game PUBG: Battlegrounds, plunged in its trading debut in South Korea after raising US$3.8 billion
- The disappointing launch on Tuesday followed Chinese state media’s latest broadside against the video gaming industry
Topic | Video gaming
Players are seen on stage at the PUBG Global Invitational, the first official esports tournament for South Korean developer Krafton’s hit video game PUBG: Battlegrounds, held in Berlin, Germany, on July 26, 2018. Photo: Reuters