The Didi Chuxing logo is seen at its headquarters building in Beijing, China August 28, 2018. Photo: Reuters
exclusive | China’s probe into ride hailing giant Didi Chuxing may lead to management reshuffle, sources say
- The investigators’ top priorities are to ascertain the line of responsibility in Didi’s IPO decision, and to fix any security loopholes in its apps
- The probe at Didi’s head office has been ongoing for weeks, involving daily summons of mid-level managers for hours of questioning at short notice
