Xiaomi founder and CEO Lei Jun attends a launch ceremony of the flagship Mi 11 Ultra in Beijing on March 29 March. The company has been pushing into high-end devices in recent years and aims to become the top smartphone brand in the world within three years. Photo: Xiaomi
Xiaomi plans to beat Samsung to become No 1 smartphone brand in three years, but analysts say it faces hurdles
- Xiaomi must be a top-two smartphone brand in all major markets outside the US to become the world’s top smartphone brand, analysts say
- Xiaomi is no longer blacklisted by the US, but the company still has almost no presence in the world’s third-largest smartphone market
Topic | Xiaomi
Xiaomi founder and CEO Lei Jun attends a launch ceremony of the flagship Mi 11 Ultra in Beijing on March 29 March. The company has been pushing into high-end devices in recent years and aims to become the top smartphone brand in the world within three years. Photo: Xiaomi