The share of Chinese online merchants on Amazon.com’s US site surged to 63 per cent this year, up from 28 per cent in 2019. Photo: Shutterstock
‘Made in China, sold on Amazon’ community seeks to cut reliance on US e-commerce giant, trade group says
- Chinese merchants are seeking alternative online retail marketplaces to reach overseas consumers amid Amazon’s crackdown on platform violations
- Some of these merchants have started to invest in AliExpress, eBay, Shopify and other international online retail platforms
