The share of Chinese online merchants on Amazon.com’s US site surged to 63 per cent this year, up from 28 per cent in 2019. Photo: Shutterstock The share of Chinese online merchants on Amazon.com’s US site surged to 63 per cent this year, up from 28 per cent in 2019. Photo: Shutterstock
The share of Chinese online merchants on Amazon.com’s US site surged to 63 per cent this year, up from 28 per cent in 2019. Photo: Shutterstock
Amazon
Tech /  Big Tech

‘Made in China, sold on Amazon’ community seeks to cut reliance on US e-commerce giant, trade group says

  • Chinese merchants are seeking alternative online retail marketplaces to reach overseas consumers amid Amazon’s crackdown on platform violations
  • Some of these merchants have started to invest in AliExpress, eBay, Shopify and other international online retail platforms

Topic |   Amazon
Iris Deng
Iris Deng

Updated: 11:00pm, 11 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The share of Chinese online merchants on Amazon.com’s US site surged to 63 per cent this year, up from 28 per cent in 2019. Photo: Shutterstock The share of Chinese online merchants on Amazon.com’s US site surged to 63 per cent this year, up from 28 per cent in 2019. Photo: Shutterstock
The share of Chinese online merchants on Amazon.com’s US site surged to 63 per cent this year, up from 28 per cent in 2019. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE