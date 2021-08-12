China Mobile recorded almost 946 million total wireless subscribers in the first half of this year, including 251 million 5G customers. Photo: Agence France-Presse China Mobile recorded almost 946 million total wireless subscribers in the first half of this year, including 251 million 5G customers. Photo: Agence France-Presse
China Mobile recorded almost 946 million total wireless subscribers in the first half of this year, including 251 million 5G customers. Photo: Agence France-Presse
China Mobile posts 6 per cent profit gain on strong jump in 5G users in first half

  • The world’s largest wireless network operator posted a net profit of US$9.1 billion in the six months through June
  • The state-owned telecoms carrier also recorded 251 million 5G mobile subscribers at the end of June

Bloomberg

Updated: 7:19pm, 12 Aug, 2021

