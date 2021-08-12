Alibaba this week fired a manager accused of rape and punished several executives for their handling of the case, as it moves swiftly to contain reputational fallout. Photo: Reuters
Alibaba declares war on sexual harassment in damage control mode following employee’s rape allegation
- A five-member committee has been created to examine harassment issues under Jane Jiang Fang, Alibaba’s deputy human resources chief, known as the ‘Iron Lady’
- Alibaba has updated corporate rule books to ensure ‘zero tolerance’ of sexual harassment and set up a special team to check inappropriate workplace behaviour
Topic | Alibaba
Alibaba this week fired a manager accused of rape and punished several executives for their handling of the case, as it moves swiftly to contain reputational fallout. Photo: Reuters