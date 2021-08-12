Alibaba this week fired a manager accused of rape and punished several executives for their handling of the case, as it moves swiftly to contain reputational fallout. Photo: Reuters Alibaba this week fired a manager accused of rape and punished several executives for their handling of the case, as it moves swiftly to contain reputational fallout. Photo: Reuters
Alibaba this week fired a manager accused of rape and punished several executives for their handling of the case, as it moves swiftly to contain reputational fallout. Photo: Reuters
Alibaba declares war on sexual harassment in damage control mode following employee’s rape allegation

  • A five-member committee has been created to examine harassment issues under Jane Jiang Fang, Alibaba’s deputy human resources chief, known as the ‘Iron Lady’
  • Alibaba has updated corporate rule books to ensure ‘zero tolerance’ of sexual harassment and set up a special team to check inappropriate workplace behaviour

Updated: 10:15pm, 12 Aug, 2021

