Apple employees have raised concerns after it announced that it would soon start scanning user devices for images containing child abuse when they are uploaded to iCloud. Photo: AFP
Apple’s on-device image scanning for child abuse sparks privacy concerns among its own employees
- Apple employees are raising concerns internally over Slack about the company’s plan to scan images on devices for child abuse as they are uploaded to iCloud
- Some security employees say the feature is a reasonable response to pressure to do more to crack down on illegal material
Topic | Apple
