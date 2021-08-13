Apple employees have raised concerns after it announced that it would soon start scanning user devices for images containing child abuse when they are uploaded to iCloud. Photo: AFP Apple employees have raised concerns after it announced that it would soon start scanning user devices for images containing child abuse when they are uploaded to iCloud. Photo: AFP
Apple
Apple’s on-device image scanning for child abuse sparks privacy concerns among its own employees

  • Apple employees are raising concerns internally over Slack about the company’s plan to scan images on devices for child abuse as they are uploaded to iCloud
  • Some security employees say the feature is a reasonable response to pressure to do more to crack down on illegal material

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 10:43am, 13 Aug, 2021

