Honor CEO George Zhao unveils the new Magic 3 flagship smartphones running on Qualcomm Snapdragon chips on Thursday. Zhao responded to a question about US lawmakers trying to blacklist the brand, saying Honor’s problems would be solved if it continues to do well. Photo: Honor, screenshot via YouTube
Huawei spin-off Honor responds to US blacklist threat during launch of the Magic 3 smartphone with digital yuan wallet
- As US lawmakers seek to blacklist budget smartphone brand Honor, CEO George Zhao said the company’s problems will be solved if it continues to do well
- Zhao made the comments at the launch event for the Magic 3, the first Snapdragon phone to have hardware support for the digital yuan
