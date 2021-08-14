Apple is racing to contain a controversy after an attempt to combat child pornography sparked fears that customers will lose privacy. Photo: AFP
Apple tries to assuage privacy fears over its new child-porn tracking system, but some aren’t convinced
- The tech giant is coaching employees on how to handle questions from concerned consumers
- Privacy advocates such as the Electronic Frontier Foundation warned that the technology could be used to track things other than child pornography
Topic | Apple
