Xiaomi fans check out the company’s foldable smartphone Mi Mix Fold during a launch event in Beijing in March. Photo: Handout/EPA-EFE
Xiaomi removes antitheft feature from flagship phone just days after launch
- The antitheft feature allows users to find their phone even if the SIM card is removed
- The feature has not received approval from regulators and does not comply with relevant rules, the company said
Topic | Xiaomi
Xiaomi fans check out the company’s foldable smartphone Mi Mix Fold during a launch event in Beijing in March. Photo: Handout/EPA-EFE