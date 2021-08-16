Photo illustration a new Amazon icon in 2021. Photo: Shutterstock
Shenzhen is giving 2 million yuan to cross-border e-commerce merchants as ‘made in China, sold on Amazon’ sellers continue to suffer
- Shenzhen is offering cross-border e-commerce merchants a subsidy of 2 million yuan as encouragement to find alternatives to Amazon
- At least 50,000 accounts of Chinese merchants have been affected since May, causing a loss of more than 100 billion yuan for the industry
Topic | Amazon
