The logo of Alibaba Group lit up at its office building in Beijing on August 9. Alibaba has launched a section of its auction platform where artists can sell the rights to works using NFTs. Photo: Reuters
Alibaba’s new blockchain auction platform is selling Star Wars art on a ledger run by Sichuan’s government
- The new section of Alibaba Auction allows artists to sell the copyrights to their works using blockchain
- Numerous products are already listed, with bids next month starting at US$15 for each piece
Topic | Alibaba
