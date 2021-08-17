Didi’s offices in Hangzhou on Monday, August 2, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg. Didi’s offices in Hangzhou on Monday, August 2, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg.
Didi’s offices in Hangzhou on Monday, August 2, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg.
Tech /  Big Tech

exclusive | Didi’s business slows from break-neck pace as on-site probes by China’s cybersecurity regulators gum up operations

  • Employees of Didi Chuxing have been forced to address technical demands from regulators as cybersecurity probe drags on
  • The review has forced the ride-hailing giant to make the investigation its top priority as it seeks to get its app back into app stores

Topic |   Didi Chuxing
Coco FengMinghe Hu
Coco Feng in Beijing and Minghe Hu in Beijing

Updated: 12:26pm, 17 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Didi’s offices in Hangzhou on Monday, August 2, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg. Didi’s offices in Hangzhou on Monday, August 2, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg.
Didi’s offices in Hangzhou on Monday, August 2, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg.
READ FULL ARTICLE