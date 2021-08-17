Beijing ByteDance Technology Co, the main domestic subsidiary of TikTok owner ByteDance, is responsible for some of the tech unicorn’s Chinese internet platforms, such as Douyin and Jinri Toutiao. Photo: Reuters Beijing ByteDance Technology Co, the main domestic subsidiary of TikTok owner ByteDance, is responsible for some of the tech unicorn’s Chinese internet platforms, such as Douyin and Jinri Toutiao. Photo: Reuters
Chinese government takes minority stake, board seat in TikTok owner ByteDance’s main domestic subsidiary

  • Beijing ByteDance Technology sold a 1 per cent stake to Internet Investment Chinese (Beijing) Technology in a transaction in late April
  • The government investor is a unit under the state-backed China Internet Investment Fund

Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 7:30pm, 17 Aug, 2021

Beijing ByteDance Technology Co, the main domestic subsidiary of TikTok owner ByteDance, is responsible for some of the tech unicorn’s Chinese internet platforms, such as Douyin and Jinri Toutiao. Photo: Reuters
