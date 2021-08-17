Beijing ByteDance Technology Co, the main domestic subsidiary of TikTok owner ByteDance, is responsible for some of the tech unicorn’s Chinese internet platforms, such as Douyin and Jinri Toutiao. Photo: Reuters
Chinese government takes minority stake, board seat in TikTok owner ByteDance’s main domestic subsidiary
- Beijing ByteDance Technology sold a 1 per cent stake to Internet Investment Chinese (Beijing) Technology in a transaction in late April
- The government investor is a unit under the state-backed China Internet Investment Fund
