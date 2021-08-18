Tencent headquarters in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, Guangdong province, on May 26. Photo: AFP
Tencent posts 29 per cent profit growth despite regulatory uncertainty over gaming, antitrust
- The Hong Kong-listed company reported a profit of US$6.6 billion in the quarter ended June
- The results come amid a recent stock market rout for the country’s tech sector, triggered by new rules and fines targeting the business practices of Big Tech
Topic | Tencent
Tencent headquarters in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, Guangdong province, on May 26. Photo: AFP