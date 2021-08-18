Tencent headquarters in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, Guangdong province, on May 26. Photo: AFP Tencent headquarters in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, Guangdong province, on May 26. Photo: AFP
Tencent
Tencent posts 29 per cent profit growth despite regulatory uncertainty over gaming, antitrust

  • The Hong Kong-listed company reported a profit of US$6.6 billion in the quarter ended June
  • The results come amid a recent stock market rout for the country’s tech sector, triggered by new rules and fines targeting the business practices of Big Tech

Iris DengJosh Ye
Iris Deng  and Josh Ye

Updated: 5:11pm, 18 Aug, 2021

Tencent headquarters in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, Guangdong province, on May 26. Photo: AFP
