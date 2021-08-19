This year’s AI challenge contained more than 250,000 images and 1.1 million questions. Photo: Shutterstock
Alibaba’s algorithm-powered machine outperforms humans in understanding visuals for the first time
- Alibaba’s algorithm recorded an 81.26 per cent accuracy rate in answering questions related to images, compared to a rate of 80.83 per cent for humans
- VQA technology can be used in a wide range of areas, including searches for products on e-commerce sites and supporting analysis of medical images
