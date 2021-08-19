Tencent Logo outside one of the company's office buildings in Shanghai, China. Photo: Bloomberg
Tencent earmarks US$7.7 billion for ‘common prosperity’ to answer Xi Jinping’s call for equality
- The announcement of the fund comes one day after Chinese President Xi Jinping made it a key economic and social goal for the country
- The company said the fund will be used to support a range of initiatives for the less affluent
Topic | Tencent
Tencent Logo outside one of the company's office buildings in Shanghai, China. Photo: Bloomberg