Researchers’ analysis of Apple’s product engraving service in six markets – mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, the United States and Canada – found that keyword filtering rules vary. Photo: Reuters Researchers’ analysis of Apple’s product engraving service in six markets – mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, the United States and Canada – found that keyword filtering rules vary. Photo: Reuters
Researchers’ analysis of Apple’s product engraving service in six markets – mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, the United States and Canada – found that keyword filtering rules vary. Photo: Reuters
Apple
Tech /  Big Tech

Apple’s mainland China political censorship extends to product engravings in Hong Kong and Taiwan, researchers say

  • Researchers at The Citizen Lab in Canada found that part of Apple’s mainland China political censorship ‘bleeds into both Hong Kong and Taiwan’
  • They indicated that political keywords are Apple’s main focus of censorship in its product engraving service across Greater China

Topic |   Apple
Xinmei Shen
Xinmei Shen

Updated: 5:10pm, 19 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Researchers’ analysis of Apple’s product engraving service in six markets – mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, the United States and Canada – found that keyword filtering rules vary. Photo: Reuters Researchers’ analysis of Apple’s product engraving service in six markets – mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, the United States and Canada – found that keyword filtering rules vary. Photo: Reuters
Researchers’ analysis of Apple’s product engraving service in six markets – mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, the United States and Canada – found that keyword filtering rules vary. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE