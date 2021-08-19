Researchers’ analysis of Apple’s product engraving service in six markets – mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, the United States and Canada – found that keyword filtering rules vary. Photo: Reuters
Apple’s mainland China political censorship extends to product engravings in Hong Kong and Taiwan, researchers say
- Researchers at The Citizen Lab in Canada found that part of Apple’s mainland China political censorship ‘bleeds into both Hong Kong and Taiwan’
- They indicated that political keywords are Apple’s main focus of censorship in its product engraving service across Greater China
Topic | Apple
Researchers’ analysis of Apple’s product engraving service in six markets – mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, the United States and Canada – found that keyword filtering rules vary. Photo: Reuters