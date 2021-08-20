Didi said in May it had cut average commissions to 20.9 per cent, with drivers on the platform receiving the remaining 79.1 per cent share of fares. Photo: Shutterstock
Didi will weather current storm but clouds remain as Beijing works to cap platform’s share of taxi fares
- A recent Securities Times commentary said ‘it’s time for ride-hailing platforms to give up the fantasy of making high profits’
- Didi announced some changes to its app this week, allowing drivers in seven cities to see clearly how much the platform has taken from each ride
