Didi said in May it had cut average commissions to 20.9 per cent, with drivers on the platform receiving the remaining 79.1 per cent share of fares. Photo: Shutterstock Didi said in May it had cut average commissions to 20.9 per cent, with drivers on the platform receiving the remaining 79.1 per cent share of fares. Photo: Shutterstock
Didi said in May it had cut average commissions to 20.9 per cent, with drivers on the platform receiving the remaining 79.1 per cent share of fares. Photo: Shutterstock
Tech /  Big Tech

Didi will weather current storm but clouds remain as Beijing works to cap platform’s share of taxi fares

  • A recent Securities Times commentary said ‘it’s time for ride-hailing platforms to give up the fantasy of making high profits’
  • Didi announced some changes to its app this week, allowing drivers in seven cities to see clearly how much the platform has taken from each ride

Topic |   Didi Chuxing
Jane Zhang
Jane Zhang

Updated: 9:57pm, 20 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Didi said in May it had cut average commissions to 20.9 per cent, with drivers on the platform receiving the remaining 79.1 per cent share of fares. Photo: Shutterstock Didi said in May it had cut average commissions to 20.9 per cent, with drivers on the platform receiving the remaining 79.1 per cent share of fares. Photo: Shutterstock
Didi said in May it had cut average commissions to 20.9 per cent, with drivers on the platform receiving the remaining 79.1 per cent share of fares. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE