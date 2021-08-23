Kuaikan World (Beijing) Technology was founded in 2014 by cartoonist Anni Chen as a digital library for original comics by Chinese artists. Photo: SCMP Kuaikan World (Beijing) Technology was founded in 2014 by cartoonist Anni Chen as a digital library for original comics by Chinese artists. Photo: SCMP
Kuaikan World (Beijing) Technology was founded in 2014 by cartoonist Anni Chen as a digital library for original comics by Chinese artists. Photo: SCMP
Start-ups
Tech /  Big Tech

Tencent-backed comics app Kuaikan turns unicorn in US$240 million funding round

  • Kuaikan World (Beijing) Technology’s latest funding round elevated it to unicorn status
  • The US$240 million investment raised by the start-up is the largest fundraising deal in China’s comics industry

Topic |   Start-ups
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 5:59pm, 23 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Kuaikan World (Beijing) Technology was founded in 2014 by cartoonist Anni Chen as a digital library for original comics by Chinese artists. Photo: SCMP Kuaikan World (Beijing) Technology was founded in 2014 by cartoonist Anni Chen as a digital library for original comics by Chinese artists. Photo: SCMP
Kuaikan World (Beijing) Technology was founded in 2014 by cartoonist Anni Chen as a digital library for original comics by Chinese artists. Photo: SCMP
READ FULL ARTICLE