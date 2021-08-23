Kuaikan World (Beijing) Technology was founded in 2014 by cartoonist Anni Chen as a digital library for original comics by Chinese artists. Photo: SCMP
Tencent-backed comics app Kuaikan turns unicorn in US$240 million funding round
- Kuaikan World (Beijing) Technology’s latest funding round elevated it to unicorn status
- The US$240 million investment raised by the start-up is the largest fundraising deal in China’s comics industry
