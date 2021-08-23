The logo of e-commerce firm JD.com is seen at the Appliance and Electronics World Expo in Shanghai on March 23, 2021. Photo: Reuters
E-commerce firm JD.com beats second-quarter estimates, adds record new users amid regulatory tightening
- Revenue at JD.com rose to US$39.14 billion in the quarter ended June 30, up about 26 per cent from a year earlier
- The company’s annual active customers reached 531.9 million in the second quarter, a 27.4 per cent increase from the same period last year
